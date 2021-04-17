Grupo Financiero Banorte, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GBOOY) Short Interest Down 58.7% in March

Grupo Financiero Banorte, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GBOOY) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,100 shares, a decrease of 58.7% from the March 15th total of 41,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 52,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Separately, Citigroup raised Grupo Financiero Banorte from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday.

Grupo Financiero Banorte stock traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $30.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,691. Grupo Financiero Banorte has a fifty-two week low of $11.90 and a fifty-two week high of $30.58. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.01.

Grupo Financiero Banorte, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services in Mexico. The company offers savings, investment, and credit products for individuals and small and mid-sized businesses; wholesale banking services to companies and governments; and auto, medical, and life insurance products.

