Guardian Investment Management Sells 1,000 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Guardian Investment Management reduced its position in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 5.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 16,881 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. 3M makes up about 2.2% of Guardian Investment Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Guardian Investment Management’s holdings in 3M were worth $3,117,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Avengers Inc. bought a new position in shares of 3M during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in 3M in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in 3M in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in 3M in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Diversified LLC bought a new stake in 3M in the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.68% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Michael G. Vale sold 30,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.53, for a total value of $5,419,488.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 79,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,894,077.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MMM shares. Barclays raised their price target on 3M from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $196.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on 3M from $188.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded 3M from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $205.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Argus raised 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. 3M presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $185.82.

Shares of MMM traded up $1.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $198.66. 33,629 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,742,329. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $188.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $175.41. The company has a market cap of $115.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.90. 3M has a 12-month low of $131.12 and a 12-month high of $199.29.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $8.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.39 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 44.77% and a net margin of 15.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.15 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that 3M will post 8.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. This is a positive change from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. 3M’s payout ratio is 65.05%.

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

