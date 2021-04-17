Guggenheim Capital LLC Has $146,000 Stock Position in Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE)

Guggenheim Capital LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) by 40.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,048 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 7,621 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Green Plains were worth $146,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPRE. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Green Plains in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Green Plains in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Green Plains in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Green Plains in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Green Plains in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $186,000. 99.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on GPRE. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Green Plains from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Green Plains from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Green Plains from $20.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Green Plains from $17.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Green Plains from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.71.

Shares of Green Plains stock opened at $25.88 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $26.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.11 and a beta of 1.87. Green Plains Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.54 and a 52 week high of $31.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.53.

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($1.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.81). The business had revenue of $478.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $615.50 million. Green Plains had a negative net margin of 4.51% and a negative return on equity of 4.79%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Green Plains Inc. will post -1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Green Plains Company Profile

Green Plains Inc produces, markets, and distributes ethanol in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Ethanol Production, Agribusiness and Energy Services, Food and Ingredients, and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces and sells ethanol, distiller grains, and corn oil.

