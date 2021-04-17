Guggenheim Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 17,253 LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:SCD)

Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:SCD) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 17,253 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCD. Shaker Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in LMP Capital and Income Fund by 182.8% in the fourth quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 82,288 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $959,000 after acquiring an additional 53,187 shares during the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in LMP Capital and Income Fund by 199.8% in the fourth quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 35,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 23,473 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in LMP Capital and Income Fund by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 913,125 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,638,000 after acquiring an additional 11,747 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of LMP Capital and Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of LMP Capital and Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $98,000.

NYSE SCD opened at $13.31 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.66 and its 200-day moving average is $11.65. LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.87 and a 12-month high of $13.45.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 22nd.

About LMP Capital and Income Fund

LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Clearbridge Investments, LLC, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

