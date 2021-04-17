Guggenheim Capital LLC Sells 10,116 Shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas S.A. (NYSE:CCU)

Guggenheim Capital LLC reduced its position in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas S.A. (NYSE:CCU) by 48.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,806 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,116 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas were worth $159,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 55.7% during the 4th quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 6,000,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,205,000 after acquiring an additional 2,146,967 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 9.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,070,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,542,000 after buying an additional 94,486 shares during the last quarter. Discerene Group LP bought a new stake in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas in the fourth quarter worth $8,899,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 1.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 377,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,891,000 after buying an additional 4,874 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 0.3% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 245,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,182,000 after buying an additional 731 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CCU shares. Scotiabank started coverage on Compañía Cervecerías Unidas in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Compañía Cervecerías Unidas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th.

CCU stock opened at $19.19 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.59. Compañía Cervecerías Unidas S.A. has a twelve month low of $10.72 and a twelve month high of $19.31. The firm has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.22, a PEG ratio of 13.96 and a beta of 0.96.

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas (NYSE:CCU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $779.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $815.17 million. Compañía Cervecerías Unidas had a return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 5.32%. Research analysts expect that Compañía Cervecerías Unidas S.A. will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 1st were paid a dividend of $0.2362 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.7%. Compañía Cervecerías Unidas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.43%.

About Compañía Cervecerías Unidas

CompaÃ±Ã­a CervecerÃ­as Unidas SA operates as a beverage company principally in Chile, Argentina, Uruguay, Paraguay, Colombia, and Bolivia. The company operates through three segments: Chile, International Business, and Wine. It produces and sells alcoholic and non-alcoholic beer under proprietary and licensed brands, as well as distributes Pernod Ricard products in non-supermarket retail stores.

