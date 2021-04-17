Guggenheim Capital LLC Sells 34,163 Shares of Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSL)

Guggenheim Capital LLC cut its holdings in shares of Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSL) by 48.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,688 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 34,163 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Consolidated Communications were worth $175,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CNSL. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Consolidated Communications by 78.6% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,843 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 2,571 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in shares of Consolidated Communications in the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Consolidated Communications by 70.0% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 17,686 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 7,280 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Consolidated Communications in the fourth quarter worth about $91,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Consolidated Communications by 252.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 18,890 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 13,528 shares during the period. 67.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Consolidated Communications from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st.

CNSL opened at $6.81 on Friday. Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.45 and a twelve month high of $8.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.60. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.65. The company has a market cap of $539.44 million, a PE ratio of 12.85 and a beta of 1.38.

Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $326.12 million during the quarter. Consolidated Communications had a net margin of 2.90% and a return on equity of 11.62%.

Consolidated Communications Profile

Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services to business and residential customers in the United States. It offers high-speed broadband Internet access and voice over Internet protocol (VoIP) phone services; commercial data connectivity services in select markets, including a portfolio of Ethernet services, software defined wide area network, multi-protocol label switching, and private line services; and wholesale services to regional and national interexchange and wireless carriers, including cellular backhaul, dark fiber, and other fiber transport solutions, as well as cloud-based services.

