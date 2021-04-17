Guggenheim Lowers Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS) Price Target to $110.00

Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS) had its price objective cut by Guggenheim from $130.00 to $110.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on EBS. Benchmark initiated coverage on Emergent BioSolutions in a research report on Tuesday. They set a buy rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Emergent BioSolutions from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Chardan Capital upgraded Emergent BioSolutions from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $112.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $110.57.

Get Emergent BioSolutions alerts:

Shares of EBS opened at $77.64 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.96 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $88.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 2.30. Emergent BioSolutions has a 12 month low of $61.66 and a 12 month high of $137.61.

Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $3.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.72 by $0.95. Emergent BioSolutions had a return on equity of 26.68% and a net margin of 12.50%. The firm had revenue of $583.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $588.39 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Emergent BioSolutions will post 6.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Sue Bailey sold 8,168 shares of Emergent BioSolutions stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.37, for a total value of $754,478.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,256,321.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Robert Kramer sold 21,900 shares of Emergent BioSolutions stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.03, for a total value of $2,409,657.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,562,863.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EBS. Investment House LLC boosted its stake in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Investment House LLC now owns 46,785 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,192,000 after buying an additional 2,760 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 112,803 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,107,000 after purchasing an additional 10,147 shares in the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new position in shares of Emergent BioSolutions during the 4th quarter worth about $980,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 43.8% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 146,585 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,134,000 after purchasing an additional 44,673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Limited bought a new position in Emergent BioSolutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,547,000. 80.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Emergent BioSolutions

Emergent BioSolutions Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on the provision of preparedness and response products and solutions for civilian and military populations that address accidental, deliberate, and naturally occurring public health threats (PHTs). The company's products address PHTs, which include chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosives; emerging infectious diseases; travel health; and emerging health crises and acute/emergency care.

Recommended Story: Oversold

Receive News & Ratings for Emergent BioSolutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emergent BioSolutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.