GW Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GWPH) Hits New 52-Week High at $219.00

Shares of GW Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:GWPH) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $219.00 and last traded at $218.99, with a volume of 2986 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $218.36.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $220.00 target price (up previously from $193.00) on shares of GW Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of GW Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. SVB Leerink lowered GW Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded GW Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered GW Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. GW Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $197.75.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $216.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $153.10. The company has a market cap of $6.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -127.27 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 5.13 and a quick ratio of 4.31.

GW Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GWPH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.93) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $148.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.46 million. GW Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 7.46% and a negative net margin of 11.05%. Equities analysts anticipate that GW Pharmaceuticals plc will post -1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Cabot Brown sold 4,020 shares of GW Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.95, for a total transaction of $72,159.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,200 shares in the company, valued at $129,240. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Adam D. George sold 14,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.69, for a total value of $171,843.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 34,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $404,333.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 36,180 shares of company stock valued at $521,616. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its stake in GW Pharmaceuticals by 65.5% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 621,361 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $71,711,000 after buying an additional 246,017 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals by 25,456.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 134,682 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $22,704,000 after acquiring an additional 134,155 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals by 80.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 155,103 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,900,000 after purchasing an additional 69,001 shares during the last quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 447,828 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $51,684,000 after purchasing an additional 67,611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tri Locum Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,635,000. 81.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GW Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics from its proprietary cannabinoid product platform in various disease areas. Its lead product is Epidiolex, an oral medicine for the treatment of seizures associated with Lennox-Gastaut syndrome, Dravet syndrome, or tuberous sclerosis complex.

