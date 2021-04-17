Hammerson (LON:HMSO) PT Raised to GBX 30 at Royal Bank of Canada

Hammerson (LON:HMSO) had its target price boosted by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 24 ($0.31) to GBX 30 ($0.39) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target indicates a potential downside of 24.24% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on HMSO. Liberum Capital restated a “sell” rating and set a GBX 27 ($0.35) price target on shares of Hammerson in a research report on Monday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Hammerson from GBX 25 ($0.33) to GBX 40 ($0.52) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 62.11 ($0.81).

HMSO stock opened at GBX 39.60 ($0.52) on Thursday. Hammerson has a 52 week low of GBX 14.05 ($0.18) and a 52 week high of GBX 64.69 ($0.85). The company has a market capitalization of £1.61 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 33.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 24.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.61.

About Hammerson

At Hammerson, we create vibrant, continually evolving spaces, in and around major cities, where people and brands want to be. We seek to deliver value for all our stakeholders and to create a positive and sustainable impact for generations to come. We own and operate high-quality flagship destinations and have investments in premium outlets in selected European countries and have a City Quarters strategy to evolve our portfolio beyond retail.

