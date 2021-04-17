Hammerson (OTCMKTS:HMSNF) Rating Reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada

Hammerson (OTCMKTS:HMSNF)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating reiterated by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on HMSNF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Hammerson in a research note on Monday, April 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Hammerson from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Barclays lowered Hammerson from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hammerson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Peel Hunt lowered Hammerson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.00.

Hammerson stock opened at $0.55 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.34. Hammerson has a 52-week low of $0.19 and a 52-week high of $9.10.

Hammerson Company Profile

At Hammerson, we create vibrant, continually evolving spaces, in and around major cities, where people and brands want to be. We seek to deliver value for all our stakeholders and to create a positive and sustainable impact for generations to come. We own and operate high-quality flagship destinations and have investments in premium outlets in selected European countries and have a City Quarters strategy to evolve our portfolio beyond retail.

