Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HARP) Major Shareholder Sells $243,801.00 in Stock

Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HARP) major shareholder Ansbert Gadicke sold 10,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.67, for a total transaction of $243,801.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Ansbert Gadicke also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 12th, Ansbert Gadicke sold 20,628 shares of Harpoon Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.02, for a total transaction of $433,600.56.

Shares of Harpoon Therapeutics stock opened at $20.26 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $656.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.51 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.90. Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.55 and a 52-week high of $25.24.

Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.09. Harpoon Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 434.74% and a negative return on equity of 68.32%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.12 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Harpoon Therapeutics by 2,058.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 85,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after buying an additional 81,161 shares in the last quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $169,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 98,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after acquiring an additional 14,074 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Harpoon Therapeutics by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 115,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,927,000 after purchasing an additional 6,947 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its position in Harpoon Therapeutics by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 20,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.03% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on HARP shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Harpoon Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Harpoon Therapeutics from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.78.

Harpoon Therapeutics Company Profile

Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, engages in the development of a novel class of T cell engagers that harness the power of the body's immune system to treat patients suffering from cancer and other diseases in the United States. The company's lead tri-specific t-cell activating construct (TriTAC) product candidate is HPN424, which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

