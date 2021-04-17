Hartford Financial Management Inc. Has $684,000 Position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Hartford Financial Management Inc. lifted its stake in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,484 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. Hartford Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in The Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $684,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TD. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,213,394,000. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 35,744,963 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,019,622,000 after purchasing an additional 4,110,503 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 81.3% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 6,851,996 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $492,796,000 after purchasing an additional 3,071,809 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 23,060,491 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,298,959,000 after purchasing an additional 1,609,391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mufg Securities Canada LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,581,000. 48.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Toronto-Dominion Bank alerts:

Shares of NYSE:TD traded down $0.34 on Friday, reaching $65.93. 1,279,390 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,876,690. The company has a fifty day moving average of $64.77 and a 200-day moving average of $56.31. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a twelve month low of $37.62 and a twelve month high of $67.23. The company has a market capitalization of $119.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.68, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The bank reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.66. The Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 22.23% and a return on equity of 11.63%. The firm had revenue of $8.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.54 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 4.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.6314 per share. This represents a $2.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. This is a positive change from The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.16%.

A number of analysts have commented on TD shares. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. National Bank Financial lowered shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “outperform market weight” rating to a “sector perform market weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $77.50 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $82.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.08.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank Profile

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. It offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network; credit cards; point-of-sale payment solutions for large and small businesses; wealth and asset management products, and advice to retail and institutional clients; and property and casualty insurance, as well as life and health insurance products.

Featured Story: Terms to Better Understand Call Options



Receive News & Ratings for The Toronto-Dominion Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Toronto-Dominion Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.