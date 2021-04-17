Hartford Financial Management Inc. Purchases 994 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Hartford Financial Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,562 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 994 shares during the quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $2,776,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in Oracle by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 23,449 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,645,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA grew its holdings in Oracle by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 23,998 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,684,000 after acquiring an additional 1,990 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC grew its holdings in Oracle by 46.4% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 3,027 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in Oracle by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 49,718 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $3,489,000 after acquiring an additional 5,632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Oracle by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 207,634 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $14,570,000 after acquiring an additional 8,474 shares during the last quarter. 47.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Oracle alerts:

In other Oracle news, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 45,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.53, for a total value of $3,353,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.03, for a total value of $28,012,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 400,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,012,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,808,000 shares of company stock valued at $254,732,810. 39.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of ORCL traded up $1.47 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $78.29. 13,604,189 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,728,497. Oracle Co. has a twelve month low of $50.86 and a twelve month high of $78.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37. The company has a market cap of $225.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.72, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.88.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $10.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.07 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 101.26% and a net margin of 26.34%. Oracle’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 8th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 7th. This is an increase from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Oracle’s payout ratio is 36.99%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ORCL. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Oracle from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Barclays upgraded shares of Oracle from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $66.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Societe Generale restated a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $65.00 price target on shares of Oracle and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.04.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. The company's cloud and license business engages in the sale, marketing, and delivery of its applications and infrastructure technologies through cloud and on-premise deployment models, including cloud services and license support; and cloud license and on-premise license.

Read More: Trading Penny Stocks



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.