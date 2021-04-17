Hartford Financial Management Inc. Sells 100 Shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Hartford Financial Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 4.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,283 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $456,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Oxler Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. Institutional investors own 85.41% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey D. Ansell sold 3,304 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.53, for a total transaction of $629,511.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,780,397.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SWK traded up $1.27 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $202.70. 1,012,375 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,269,283. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 1 year low of $97.64 and a 1 year high of $204.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $193.28 and a 200 day moving average of $180.61.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.31. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 6.98% and a return on equity of 15.05%. The firm had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.18 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 9th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 8th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.33%.

Several research firms have commented on SWK. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $217.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $227.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $203.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $214.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $177.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $191.43.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

