HC Wainwright Reaffirms Buy Rating for Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO)

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $8.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink reiterated a buy rating on shares of Abeona Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Abeona Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Abeona Therapeutics has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $4.71.

Get Abeona Therapeutics alerts:

ABEO opened at $1.49 on Wednesday. Abeona Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.99 and a 12-month high of $3.79. The stock has a market cap of $147.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.43 and a beta of 1.69. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.00 and a 200-day moving average of $1.76.

Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $3.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.55 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Abeona Therapeutics will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Sco Capital Partners Llc sold 207,117 shares of Abeona Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.08, for a total value of $430,803.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Edward Carr sold 20,445 shares of Abeona Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.85, for a total value of $37,823.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 226,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $418,638.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 949,316 shares of company stock worth $2,269,289. Corporate insiders own 19.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. WealthTrust Axiom LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abeona Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Abeona Therapeutics by 217.0% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 118,030 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 80,798 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Abeona Therapeutics by 49.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 652,859 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after acquiring an additional 217,405 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of Abeona Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Abeona Therapeutics by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 89,874 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 15,299 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.47% of the company’s stock.

Abeona Therapeutics Company Profile

Abeona Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and delivering gene therapy products for severe and life-threatening rare diseases. The company's lead programs are EB-101 (gene-corrected skin grafts) for recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (RDEB); ABO-102, which are AAV based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type A; and ABO-101, an adeno-associated virus (AAV) based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type B.

Featured Story: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Receive News & Ratings for Abeona Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abeona Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.