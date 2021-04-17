Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Acquires New Stake in Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 12,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $178,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its position in Zuora by 122.2% during the 4th quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Zuora during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in Zuora during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Cypress Growth Fund Iii LP bought a new position in Zuora during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $174,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co increased its position in Zuora by 70.2% during the 3rd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 18,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 7,598 shares in the last quarter. 51.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Tien Tzuo sold 20,000 shares of Zuora stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.76, for a total transaction of $355,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CRO Robert J. Traube sold 4,380 shares of Zuora stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.12, for a total value of $66,225.60. Insiders have sold 116,168 shares of company stock worth $1,819,807 over the last quarter. 26.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on ZUO shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Zuora in a report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Zuora in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Zuora from $13.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Zuora from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.36.

Shares of ZUO opened at $17.57 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.46 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.97 and a 200 day moving average of $13.28. Zuora, Inc. has a one year low of $8.96 and a one year high of $17.95.

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $79.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.05 million. Zuora had a negative return on equity of 47.35% and a negative net margin of 27.34%. Zuora’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.09) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Zuora, Inc. will post -0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zuora, Inc provides cloud-based software on a subscription basis that enables companies in various industries to launch, manage, and transform into a subscription business. The company offers Zuora Central platform that acts as an intelligent subscription management hub that allows customers to orient order-to-revenue operations.

