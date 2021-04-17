Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Has $335,000 Position in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund cut its holdings in shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) by 27.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,964 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,693 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NTR. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 1,067.8% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 5,395,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,581,000 after acquiring an additional 4,933,473 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Nutrien by 25.5% in the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,383,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,124,000 after buying an additional 889,941 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Nutrien by 1,425.7% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 554,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,951,000 after buying an additional 518,184 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Nutrien by 8,515.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 471,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,729,000 after buying an additional 466,467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Nutrien in the 4th quarter valued at $20,280,000. 61.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Nutrien alerts:

NYSE:NTR opened at $56.23 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $55.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.40. The company has a market cap of $32.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 330.76, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.39. Nutrien Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $29.70 and a fifty-two week high of $59.76.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.09. Nutrien had a return on equity of 4.19% and a net margin of 0.47%. The firm had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.58 billion. Research analysts predict that Nutrien Ltd. will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This is an increase from Nutrien’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.95%.

A number of research analysts have commented on NTR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Nutrien from $45.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. TD Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 price objective on shares of Nutrien in a report on Thursday, February 18th. TheStreet raised Nutrien from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Nutrien from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Nutrien from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.20.

Nutrien Company Profile

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs, services, and solutions. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. It also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

Featured Story: Stop Order Uses For Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Nutrien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutrien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.