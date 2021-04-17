Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Sells 2,165 Shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lowered its position in shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) by 33.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,272 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 2,165 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in NetApp were worth $283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bell Bank increased its holdings in NetApp by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Bell Bank now owns 61,118 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $4,048,000 after purchasing an additional 1,798 shares during the period. Lapides Asset Management LLC lifted its position in NetApp by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Lapides Asset Management LLC now owns 74,700 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $4,948,000 after acquiring an additional 6,100 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in NetApp by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 601,324 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $39,831,000 after buying an additional 22,332 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of NetApp by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,392,522 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $92,234,000 after purchasing an additional 27,953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of NetApp by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 21,530 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,426,000 after purchasing an additional 2,928 shares in the last quarter. 90.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NTAP. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of NetApp in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of NetApp from $60.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of NetApp from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of NetApp from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of NetApp from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.60.

NASDAQ:NTAP opened at $76.69 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $69.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.71. The company has a market cap of $17.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.14, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.11, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.65. NetApp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.89 and a fifty-two week high of $77.66.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The data storage provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.09. NetApp had a return on equity of 263.77% and a net margin of 12.44%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. Research analysts predict that NetApp, Inc. will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. NetApp’s payout ratio is 54.39%.

NetApp Profile

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp Global File Cache, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Cloud Manager, NetApp Fabric Orchestrator, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

