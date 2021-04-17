Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Takes $191,000 Position in MagnaChip Semiconductor Co. (NYSE:MX)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of MagnaChip Semiconductor Co. (NYSE:MX) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 14,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $191,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of MagnaChip Semiconductor by 90.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,809 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,809 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in MagnaChip Semiconductor by 880.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,792 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 4,303 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in MagnaChip Semiconductor during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $153,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in MagnaChip Semiconductor during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $275,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in MagnaChip Semiconductor by 102.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 20,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 10,500 shares during the period. 97.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MagnaChip Semiconductor alerts:

Shares of MX opened at $25.50 on Friday. MagnaChip Semiconductor Co. has a 1 year low of $9.47 and a 1 year high of $26.98. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.20. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.05.

MagnaChip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.27. MagnaChip Semiconductor had a net margin of 47.11% and a return on equity of 38.96%. The business had revenue of $142.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.70 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that MagnaChip Semiconductor Co. will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

MX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of MagnaChip Semiconductor in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of MagnaChip Semiconductor from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MagnaChip Semiconductor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Vertical Research lowered shares of MagnaChip Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of MagnaChip Semiconductor in a report on Friday, March 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. MagnaChip Semiconductor has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.60.

MagnaChip Semiconductor Profile

MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells analog and mixed-signal semiconductor platform solutions for communications, Internet of Things, consumer, industrial, and automotive applications. It offers display solutions, including source and gate drivers, and timing controllers that cover a range of flat panel displays used in mobile communications, automotives, entertainment devices, notebook PCs, monitors and liquid crystal displays, organic light emitting diodes, and micro light emitting diode (LED) televisions.

Featured Story: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MagnaChip Semiconductor Co. (NYSE:MX).

Receive News & Ratings for MagnaChip Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MagnaChip Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.