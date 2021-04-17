Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Takes $224,000 Position in Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 24,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,567,337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $89,167,000 after purchasing an additional 185,973 shares during the period. Equity Investment Corp boosted its stake in Empire State Realty Trust by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 4,270,097 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,797,000 after acquiring an additional 94,504 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Empire State Realty Trust by 947.7% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,161,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,955,534 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Empire State Realty Trust by 42.9% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,928,459 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,972,000 after acquiring an additional 578,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in Empire State Realty Trust by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,918,406 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,311,000 after acquiring an additional 86,889 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Empire State Realty Trust alerts:

Empire State Realty Trust stock opened at $11.22 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,120.88, a PEG ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 6.06, a quick ratio of 6.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.23. Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.19 and a 52 week high of $12.11.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ESRT. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Empire State Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Empire State Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective (down previously from $11.00) on shares of Empire State Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Empire State Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.31.

Empire State Realty Trust Profile

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: ESRT), a leading real estate investment trust (REIT), owns, manages, operates, acquires and repositions office and retail properties in Manhattan and the greater New York metropolitan area, including the Empire State Building, the ÂWorld's Most Famous Building.Â Headquartered in New York, New York, the Company's office and retail portfolio covers 10.1 million rentable square feet, as of September 30, 2020, consisting of 9.4 million rentable square feet in 14 office properties, including nine in Manhattan, three in Fairfield County, Connecticut, and two in Westchester County, New York; and approximately 700,000 rentable square feet in the retail portfolio.

Featured Story: Gap Up Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT).

Receive News & Ratings for Empire State Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Empire State Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.