HeidelbergCement (OTCMKTS:HDELY) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HeidelbergCement (OTCMKTS:HDELY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $21.00 price objective on the construction company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “HeidelbergCement AG operates as a building materials manufacturer. It engages in the production and distribution of cement and aggregates. The Company also offers ready-mixed concrete, concrete products, and concrete elements, as well as other related products and services. It has operations in sub-Saharan Africa: Benin, DR Congo, Gabon, Ghana, Liberia, Sierra Leone, Tanzania, and Togo. HeidelbergCement AG is headquartered in Heidelberg, Germany. “

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on HDELY. Societe Generale reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut HeidelbergCement from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Barclays reissued an equal weight rating on shares of HeidelbergCement in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of HeidelbergCement in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of HeidelbergCement in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $21.00.

HDELY stock opened at $19.31 on Tuesday. HeidelbergCement has a twelve month low of $8.10 and a twelve month high of $19.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $19.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.20 and a beta of 1.48. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.13.

About HeidelbergCement

HeidelbergCement AG produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. The company provides cement products, including special cements with targeted characteristics, special geotechnical building materials, and a range of binders. It also offers natural stone aggregates comprising sand and gravel; crushed aggregates, such as stone chippings and crushed stones; and concrete/ready-mixed concrete for the production of precast concrete parts consisting of stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components, as well as for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools.

