Heron Financial Group LLC Purchases 155 Shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Heron Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) by 3.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,312 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 155 shares during the quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $558,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 305,219 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,942,000 after purchasing an additional 1,846 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 180.6% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 50,442 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,775,000 after acquiring an additional 32,466 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Quest Diagnostics by 29.1% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,968 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $912,000 after acquiring an additional 1,797 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 3,227 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Quest Diagnostics in the 3rd quarter worth $1,688,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.71% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $137.00 target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $151.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $128.94.

In related news, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 5,574 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.47, for a total value of $671,499.78. Also, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 1,188 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.95, for a total value of $138,936.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,981,602.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Quest Diagnostics stock traded up $0.96 on Friday, reaching $130.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,459,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,326,534. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $124.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $122.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company has a market cap of $17.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.08, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.07. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a twelve month low of $88.09 and a twelve month high of $134.71.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The medical research company reported $4.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.28 by $0.20. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 19.23%. The firm had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.67 EPS. Quest Diagnostics’s revenue was up 55.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 10.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 6th. This is a boost from Quest Diagnostics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.80%.

Quest Diagnostics declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 4th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the medical research company to buy up to 6.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

