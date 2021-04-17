Heron Financial Group LLC Sells 39 Shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Heron Financial Group LLC trimmed its stake in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,107 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 39 shares during the period. Heron Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $1,056,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FICO. Profit Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Fair Isaac by 3.7% during the first quarter. Profit Investment Management LLC now owns 7,955 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,866,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Fair Isaac by 4.1% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 7,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,694,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Fair Isaac by 49.7% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 1,151 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $559,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 7,883 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,832,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares during the period. Finally, Chicago Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 17.6% during the first quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 110,595 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,755,000 after purchasing an additional 16,560 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Fair Isaac alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FICO. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fair Isaac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $543.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Fair Isaac from $550.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $475.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Fair Isaac in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $560.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $537.00.

In other news, EVP James M. Wehmann sold 15,000 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $474.73, for a total transaction of $7,120,950.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 64,920 shares in the company, valued at $30,819,471.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Joanna Rees sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.31, for a total transaction of $112,577.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,084,935.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,178 shares of company stock valued at $20,759,124 in the last ninety days. 3.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FICO stock traded up $2.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $532.95. The stock had a trading volume of 164,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 228,785. The firm has a market cap of $15.58 billion, a PE ratio of 67.55 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $479.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $473.73. Fair Isaac Co. has a 52 week low of $287.15 and a 52 week high of $534.62.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The technology company reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $1.16. The firm had revenue of $312.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $319.65 million. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 18.26% and a return on equity of 98.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.80 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Fair Isaac Co. will post 7.37 EPS for the current year.

About Fair Isaac

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers analytical solutions, credit scoring, and credit account management products and services to banks, credit reporting agencies, credit card processing agencies, insurers, retailers, healthcare organizations, and public agencies.

Featured Article: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FICO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO).

Receive News & Ratings for Fair Isaac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fair Isaac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.