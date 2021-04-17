Heron Financial Group LLC Trims Stock Position in Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN)

Heron Financial Group LLC trimmed its holdings in Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN) by 6.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,559 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,215 shares during the quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Orange were worth $217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ORAN. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Orange by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,063,367 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,471,000 after purchasing an additional 143,688 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Orange by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 932,253 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,057,000 after purchasing an additional 113,278 shares in the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP raised its holdings in Orange by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 837,133 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,054,000 after purchasing an additional 77,499 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Orange by 66.2% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 605,661 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,183,000 after purchasing an additional 241,302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Orange by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 591,894 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,019,000 after buying an additional 90,894 shares in the last quarter. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Orange alerts:

ORAN stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $12.47. 339,405 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 709,333. Orange S.A. has a 12-month low of $10.15 and a 12-month high of $13.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.94, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

ORAN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Orange from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Orange in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Orange in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Orange in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Orange in a research report on Friday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Orange currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

Orange Profile

Orange SA engages as a telecommunication services company, which operates mobile and internet services. It provides telecommunication services to multinational companies, under the brand Orange Business Services. The company was founded in 1794 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

Featured Story: Basic Economics

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN).

Receive News & Ratings for Orange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.