HGK Asset Management Inc. Has $4.64 Million Holdings in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

HGK Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) by 6.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,345 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,729 shares during the period. HGK Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in The Hershey were worth $4,641,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bellecapital International Ltd. lifted its position in The Hershey by 71.7% during the 1st quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 6,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 2,822 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new stake in shares of The Hershey in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,913,000. Occidental Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of The Hershey by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 7,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of The Hershey by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 51,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,868,000 after acquiring an additional 8,988 shares during the period. Finally, JustInvest LLC raised its position in shares of The Hershey by 21.9% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 2,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.12% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Michele Buck sold 2,500 shares of The Hershey stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.41, for a total transaction of $366,025.00. Also, SVP Christopher M. Scalia sold 8,021 shares of The Hershey stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.47, for a total value of $1,222,961.87. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,115,775.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,926 shares of company stock valued at $2,882,046 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 29.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HSY traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $160.99. 1,260,671 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 976,756. The company has a market cap of $33.35 billion, a PE ratio of 28.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.31. The Hershey Company has a 52 week low of $125.50 and a 52 week high of $161.71. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $154.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $149.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. The Hershey had a return on equity of 70.30% and a net margin of 14.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that The Hershey Company will post 6.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th were issued a dividend of $0.804 per share. This represents a $3.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. The Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is 55.71%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of The Hershey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $171.00 to $181.00 in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of The Hershey from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Bank of America raised The Hershey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on The Hershey from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on The Hershey from $157.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The Hershey has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $159.93.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products and pantry items. The company operates in two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

