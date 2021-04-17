HGK Asset Management Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC)

HGK Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) by 7.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 832 shares during the quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in McGrath RentCorp were worth $846,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MGRC. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of McGrath RentCorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $23,972,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in McGrath RentCorp by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,297,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $154,173,000 after purchasing an additional 98,063 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in McGrath RentCorp by 137.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 164,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,006,000 after purchasing an additional 94,966 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in McGrath RentCorp by 335.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 122,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,228,000 after purchasing an additional 94,474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in McGrath RentCorp by 135.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 104,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,009,000 after purchasing an additional 60,046 shares during the last quarter. 81.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get McGrath RentCorp alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut McGrath RentCorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th.

Shares of NASDAQ MGRC traded up $1.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $82.30. The company had a trading volume of 64,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,473. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $80.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 20.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.00. McGrath RentCorp has a twelve month low of $45.71 and a twelve month high of $86.76.

McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $148.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.17 million. McGrath RentCorp had a return on equity of 15.09% and a net margin of 17.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that McGrath RentCorp will post 3.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a $0.435 dividend. This is an increase from McGrath RentCorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. McGrath RentCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.75%.

In related news, insider Kay Dashner sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.00, for a total value of $237,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,951 shares in the company, valued at $470,129. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About McGrath RentCorp

McGrath RentCorp operates as a business to business rental company in the United States and internationally. It rents and sells relocatable modular buildings, portable storage containers, electronic test equipment and related accessories, and liquid and solid containment tanks and boxes. The company operates through four segments: Mobile Modular, TRS-RenTelco, Adler Tanks, and Enviroplex.

See Also: What are Closed-End Mutual Funds?

Receive News & Ratings for McGrath RentCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McGrath RentCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.