HGK Asset Management Inc. Purchases New Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

HGK Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 43,480 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $3,299,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Defined Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. 77.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EFA traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $79.29. The company had a trading volume of 17,058,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,178,881. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $76.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.82. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $53.67 and a 52-week high of $78.75.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

