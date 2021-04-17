Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) Price Target Raised to $27.00 at Citigroup

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) had its target price increased by Citigroup from $22.00 to $27.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $24.50.

Shares of HOMB stock opened at $26.97 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.75 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $26.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.36. Home Bancshares, Inc. has a one year low of $10.79 and a one year high of $29.21.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $193.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.29 million. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) had a net margin of 26.02% and a return on equity of 12.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Home Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th were issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 16th. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.37%.

In other Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) news, Director Jack Engelkes sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.84, for a total value of $97,440.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 142,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,961,270.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last three months, insiders sold 9,000 shares of company stock worth $243,610. Insiders own 8.66% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 192.9% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management grew its holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 4,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. 67.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Company Profile

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, NOW, demand, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

