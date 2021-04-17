Hookipa Pharma (NASDAQ:HOOK) Now Covered by Morgan Stanley

Investment analysts at Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Hookipa Pharma (NASDAQ:HOOK) in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 50.20% from the company’s previous close.

HOOK has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Hookipa Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Hookipa Pharma in a report on Sunday, March 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.00.

HOOK stock opened at $12.65 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $328.52 million, a P/E ratio of -7.71 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 5.65, a quick ratio of 5.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Hookipa Pharma has a 12 month low of $7.07 and a 12 month high of $15.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.51.

Hookipa Pharma (NASDAQ:HOOK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.10. Hookipa Pharma had a negative return on equity of 39.58% and a negative net margin of 232.00%. The company had revenue of $5.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.11 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Hookipa Pharma will post -1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Sofinnova Capital Vi Fcpr sold 36,829 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.67, for a total value of $503,452.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 368,283 shares of company stock worth $5,226,571. 4.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HOOK. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hookipa Pharma by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 624,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,916,000 after purchasing an additional 35,315 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Hookipa Pharma by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 200,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,902,000 after purchasing an additional 8,085 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Hookipa Pharma by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 32,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 5,800 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new position in Hookipa Pharma during the 4th quarter valued at $192,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Hookipa Pharma by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 40,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after acquiring an additional 7,144 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.39% of the company’s stock.

About Hookipa Pharma

HOOKIPA Pharma Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapeutics targeting infectious diseases and cancers based on its proprietary arenavirus platform. The company's lead infectious disease product candidate is HB-101, which is in a randomized double-blinded Phase 2 clinical trial in cytomegalovirus-negative patients awaiting kidney transplantation from cytomegalovirus-positive donors.

