Hsbc Holdings PLC Boosts Stock Position in Rimini Street, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMNI)

Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in shares of Rimini Street, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMNI) by 17.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,974 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,562 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned 0.07% of Rimini Street worth $252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new position in Rimini Street in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $76,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in Rimini Street by 292.0% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 51,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 38,283 shares in the last quarter. HighVista Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rimini Street during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Rimini Street by 2,121.8% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 122,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 116,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rimini Street in the fourth quarter worth $114,000. 51.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Daniel B. Winslow sold 10,000 shares of Rimini Street stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.40, for a total transaction of $74,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $217,286.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Kevin Maddock sold 5,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.55, for a total transaction of $40,166.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 74,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $560,836.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 152,971 shares of company stock valued at $1,189,154 in the last quarter. 61.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:RMNI opened at $8.51 on Friday. Rimini Street, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.04 and a 52 week high of $10.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $654.50 million, a P/E ratio of -32.73, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.95.

Rimini Street (NASDAQ:RMNI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.06). Rimini Street had a negative net margin of 1.32% and a negative return on equity of 9.70%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Rimini Street, Inc. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on RMNI shares. Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of Rimini Street from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Alliance Global Partners raised their target price on shares of Rimini Street from $7.50 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Rimini Street from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Rimini Street from $6.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rimini Street from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Rimini Street presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.10.

Rimini Street, Inc provides enterprise software products, services, and support for various industries. The company offers software support services for Oracle and SAP enterprise software products. It sells its solutions primarily through direct sales organizations in North America, Latin America, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Asia, and the Asia-Pacific.

