Hsbc Holdings PLC Cuts Position in Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI)

Hsbc Holdings PLC decreased its holdings in Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI) by 77.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 13,201 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,131 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Albertsons Companies were worth $233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ACI. Outfitter Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Albertsons Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $850,000. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in Albertsons Companies by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 29,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 3,620 shares during the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new stake in Albertsons Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $627,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Albertsons Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $1,071,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Albertsons Companies by 1,416.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,238,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,777,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157,060 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.55% of the company’s stock.

ACI has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered Albertsons Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Albertsons Companies from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Albertsons Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Albertsons Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Albertsons Companies from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.71.

Albertsons Companies stock opened at $19.32 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.32 and its 200-day moving average is $16.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.06, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 1.13. Albertsons Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.91 and a 12 month high of $20.62.

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 11th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $15.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.32 billion. Albertsons Companies had a return on equity of 99.45% and a net margin of 1.53%. Albertsons Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Albertsons Companies, Inc. will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 26th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 23rd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%.

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. Its food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. As of February 29, 2020, the company operated 2,252 stores under various banners, including Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Jewel-Osco, Shaw's, Acme, Tom Thumb, Randalls, United Supermarkets, Market Street, Pavilions, Star Market, Carrs, and Haggen; and 1,726 pharmacies, 1,290 in-store branded coffee shops, and 402 adjacent fuel centers.

