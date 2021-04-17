Hsbc Holdings PLC Purchases Shares of 9,806 Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI)

Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 9,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Owens & Minor by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,385,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,974,000 after acquiring an additional 1,728,997 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Owens & Minor by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,080,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,333,000 after purchasing an additional 24,600 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Owens & Minor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,460,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Owens & Minor by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,158,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,343,000 after purchasing an additional 58,608 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Owens & Minor by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 966,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,152,000 after purchasing an additional 151,943 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on OMI. UBS Group raised Owens & Minor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Barclays increased their price objective on Owens & Minor from $23.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Owens & Minor to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Owens & Minor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.45.

Shares of NYSE:OMI opened at $37.76 on Friday. Owens & Minor, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.38 and a 1-year high of $39.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $36.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.96. The company has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of -38.14, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 0.26.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. Owens & Minor had a positive return on equity of 18.07% and a negative net margin of 0.72%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Owens & Minor, Inc. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a $0.002 dividend. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. Owens & Minor’s payout ratio is 1.79%.

In other Owens & Minor news, insider Christopher M. Lowery sold 28,078 shares of Owens & Minor stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.92, for a total value of $1,064,717.76. Following the sale, the insider now owns 327,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,424,829.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Shana Carol Neal sold 12,578 shares of Owens & Minor stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.85, for a total value of $476,077.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 168,674 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,384,310.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 55,447 shares of company stock worth $1,984,139. Corporate insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

Owens & Minor, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Solutions and Global Products. The Global Solutions segment offers a portfolio of products and services to healthcare providers and manufacturers.

