Hsbc Holdings PLC Sells 12,059 Shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX)

Hsbc Holdings PLC cut its position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) by 25.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,869 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 12,059 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals were worth $260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,259,745 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $121,134,000 after purchasing an additional 315,852 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,467,998 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,229,000 after purchasing an additional 475,989 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,661,336 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $12,377,000 after purchasing an additional 34,729 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $9,539,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 26.1% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,170,046 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,020,000 after acquiring an additional 242,102 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BCRX stock opened at $11.34 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.50 and a twelve month high of $14.24. The company has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.92 and a beta of 3.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.75.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.09). BioCryst Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 328.70% and a negative net margin of 233.45%. The business had revenue of $4.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.72 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright upped their target price on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $14.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Cowen assumed coverage on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, March 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.55.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a commercial-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development and discovery of novel, oral, and small-molecule medicines. It focuses on the oral treatments for rare diseases in which significant unmet medical needs exist and an enzyme plays the key role in the biological pathway of the disease.

