Hsbc Holdings PLC Sells 5,490 Shares of Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI)

Hsbc Holdings PLC cut its position in shares of Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI) by 20.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,494 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 5,490 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Triumph Group were worth $270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Newport Trust Co grew its position in Triumph Group by 120.4% during the 4th quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 3,753,305 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $47,142,000 after acquiring an additional 2,050,002 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Triumph Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $614,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Triumph Group by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,383,552 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $105,298,000 after acquiring an additional 580,134 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Triumph Group by 268.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 766,045 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $9,622,000 after acquiring an additional 558,406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hill City Capital LP bought a new position in Triumph Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,145,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.98% of the company’s stock.

TGI stock opened at $17.54 on Friday. Triumph Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.36 and a 1-year high of $19.39. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $964.31 million, a P/E ratio of -2.27 and a beta of 3.23.

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The aerospace company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.15. Triumph Group had a negative return on equity of 6.73% and a negative net margin of 16.83%. The firm had revenue of $426.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $447.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 39.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Triumph Group, Inc. will post -0.49 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Peter K. A. Wick sold 10,377 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.98, for a total value of $155,447.46. 1.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TGI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist upgraded Triumph Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Bank of America upgraded Triumph Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Triumph Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Triumph Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $12.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Triumph Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.75.

Triumph Group Company Profile

Triumph Group, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes aerostructures, aircraft components, accessories, subassemblies, and systems worldwide. It operates through in segments, Systems & Support and Aerospace Structures. The company offers aircraft and engine-mounted accessory drives, thermal control systems and components, cargo hooks, high lift actuations, cockpit control levers, hydraulic systems and components, control system valve bodies, landing gear actuation systems, electronic engine controls, landing gear components and assemblies, exhaust nozzles and ducting, main engine gearbox assemblies, geared transmissions and drive train components, main fuel pumps, fuel-metering units, secondary flight control systems, and vibration absorbers.

