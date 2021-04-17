Hsbc Holdings PLC Takes $246,000 Position in Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR)

Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 7,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Luminar Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Luminar Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in Luminar Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Kings Point Capital Management purchased a new position in Luminar Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Luminar Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.78% of the company’s stock.

Luminar Technologies stock opened at $18.06 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.34. Luminar Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.95 and a twelve month high of $47.80.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on LAZR shares. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Luminar Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of Luminar Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Northland Securities upgraded shares of Luminar Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of Luminar Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Luminar Technologies in a research note on Friday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Luminar Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.29.

Luminar Technologies, Inc operates as a vehicle sensor and software company for passenger vehicles and trucks. The company operates in two segments, Autonomy Solutions and Other Component Sales. The Autonomy Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells lidar sensors, and related perception and autonomy software solutions for original equipment manufacturers in the automobile, commercial vehicle, robo-taxi, and other related industries.

