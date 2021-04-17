Hsbc Holdings PLC Takes Position in Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT)

Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 9,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Arcutis Biotherapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 12,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 1,228 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Arcutis Biotherapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 2,311 shares during the period. 79.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist raised their price target on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $38.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $55.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Jonestrading assumed coverage on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a report on Thursday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.00.

Shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics stock opened at $28.68 on Friday. Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.51 and a 1 year high of $39.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $30.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.80. The stock has a market cap of $1.44 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.11.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.88) by $0.09. Research analysts predict that Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Todd Franklin Watanabe sold 1,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.55, for a total value of $53,462.50. Also, Director Bhaskar Chaudhuri sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.10, for a total transaction of $311,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 876,383 shares in the company, valued at $27,255,511.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,200 shares of company stock worth $899,405 over the last 90 days.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for dermatological diseases. Its lead product candidate is ARQ-151, a topical roflumilast cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of plaque psoriasis and atopic dermatitis.

