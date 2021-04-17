HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) Rating Reiterated by Bank of America

Bank of America reiterated their buy rating on shares of HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) in a report published on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a $600.00 price target on the software maker’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Argus raised their target price on shares of HubSpot from $435.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on HubSpot from $425.00 to $545.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Cowen increased their target price on HubSpot from $400.00 to $510.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Raymond James upgraded HubSpot from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and raised their price target for the company from $365.00 to $725.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of HubSpot from $488.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $465.79.

Shares of HubSpot stock opened at $521.18 on Wednesday. HubSpot has a 12 month low of $133.46 and a 12 month high of $547.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -287.94 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a current ratio of 3.65, a quick ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $476.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $403.15.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The software maker reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.82. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 9.78% and a negative return on equity of 4.76%. The firm had revenue of $252.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $236.36 million. Analysts predict that HubSpot will post -1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.35, for a total value of $3,283,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 657,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $253,877,925.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Yamini Rangan sold 2,106 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $468.60, for a total value of $986,871.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 52,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,468,417.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 39,706 shares of company stock worth $18,984,218. 8.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of HUBS. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in HubSpot during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of HubSpot by 79.2% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 86 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of HubSpot during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HubSpot in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in HubSpot in the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

HubSpot Company Profile

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

