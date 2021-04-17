Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc Buys 200 Shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc increased its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) by 13.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $239,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Digital Realty Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new stake in Digital Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in Digital Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in Digital Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Digital Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Digital Realty Trust alerts:

NYSE DLR opened at $145.96 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $137.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $140.89. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $124.65 and a one year high of $165.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($1.36). Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 5.31% and a net margin of 17.50%. Equities analysts expect that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.77%.

In related news, Director David C. Ruberg sold 48,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.38, for a total transaction of $6,442,254.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 719,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $96,007,991.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kevin Kennedy sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.58, for a total value of $26,916.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,916. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 55,780 shares of company stock valued at $7,466,129 in the last ninety days. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DLR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $170.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Edward Jones raised Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $168.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $161.89.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

See Also: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR).

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.