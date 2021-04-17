Huntington National Bank Sells 37 Shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Huntington National Bank cut its stake in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 699 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 37 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $237,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in ANSYS during the first quarter worth $892,000. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its stake in shares of ANSYS by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 1,174 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 146,970 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $53,388,000 after purchasing an additional 13,041 shares during the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ANSYS during the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in ANSYS during the fourth quarter worth about $180,000. Institutional investors own 89.44% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on ANSS shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of ANSYS from $413.00 to $392.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut ANSYS from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $286.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Bank of America began coverage on ANSYS in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $400.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of ANSYS from $400.00 to $380.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $332.11.

In related news, VP Janet Lee sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.18, for a total transaction of $1,068,540.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,206,233.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 1,130 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.47, for a total value of $347,441.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,607,730.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,157 shares of company stock valued at $5,941,768. 0.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ANSS stock opened at $374.62 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $337.27 and a 200-day moving average of $346.49. ANSYS, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $244.53 and a fifty-two week high of $413.19. The company has a market capitalization of $32.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.76 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 2.60.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.42. ANSYS had a net margin of 24.88% and a return on equity of 12.09%. The firm had revenue of $627.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $564.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.24 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that ANSYS, Inc. will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its engineering simulation technologies are built; multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite, which delivers cross-physics parallel processing capabilities for simulation software; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

