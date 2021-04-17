Hybrid Energy Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HYBE) Short Interest Update

Hybrid Energy Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HYBE) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 19,900 shares, an increase of 126.1% from the March 15th total of 8,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,273,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of Hybrid Energy stock opened at $0.00 on Friday. Hybrid Energy has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.00.

Hybrid Energy Company Profile

Hybrid Energy Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, acquires and operates fuel production and other energy companies. It acquires companies with traditional and proven fuel production, photovoltaic (PV) and solar thermal technologies. Hybrid Energy Holdings, Inc was formerly known as Comprehensive Healthcare Solutions, Inc and changed its name to Hybrid Energy Holdings, Inc in September 2009.

