IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG) Stock Price Up 4%

IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) rose 4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $3.34 and last traded at $3.34. Approximately 27,741 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 5,507,875 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.21.

IAG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised IAMGOLD from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on IAMGOLD from $7.75 to $7.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on IAMGOLD from $4.25 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on IAMGOLD from $5.00 to $4.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, CSFB reduced their price objective on IAMGOLD from $4.25 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.01.

Get IAMGOLD alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 4.43 and a quick ratio of 3.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.48. The company has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.81.

IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The mining company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.05). IAMGOLD had a negative net margin of 31.53% and a positive return on equity of 2.79%. The company had revenue of $347.50 million during the quarter. Equities analysts predict that IAMGOLD Co. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point View Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in IAMGOLD during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its holdings in IAMGOLD by 30.8% during the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 15,933 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 3,749 shares during the period. FormulaFolio Investments LLC bought a new stake in IAMGOLD during the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in IAMGOLD during the fourth quarter worth $141,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in IAMGOLD by 7.4% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 66,447 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 4,585 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.40% of the company’s stock.

IAMGOLD Company Profile (NYSE:IAG)

IAMGOLD Corporation explores for, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North and South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine situated in Burkina Faso, West Africa; the Westwood mine located in Quebec, Canada.

See Also: What are retained earnings?

Receive News & Ratings for IAMGOLD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IAMGOLD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.