ichi.farm Market Cap Reaches $1.14 Million (ICHI)

ichi.farm (CURRENCY:ICHI) traded 6.3% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 16th. ichi.farm has a market capitalization of $1.14 million and approximately $76,547.00 worth of ichi.farm was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ichi.farm coin can now be purchased for about $3.92 or 0.00008794 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, ichi.farm has traded down 8.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get ichi.farm alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00002755 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001620 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.17 or 0.00068123 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $178.97 or 0.00289126 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00004292 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $443.71 or 0.00716818 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61,671.34 or 0.99630006 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.02 or 0.00022657 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $512.76 or 0.00828363 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About ichi.farm

ichi.farm’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 290,676 coins. ichi.farm’s official Twitter account is @ichifarm.

ichi.farm Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ichi.farm directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ichi.farm should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ichi.farm using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ichi.farm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ichi.farm and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.