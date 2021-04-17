IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA) Short Interest Up 54.5% in March

IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,030,000 shares, a growth of 54.5% from the March 15th total of 666,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 371,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days. Approximately 2.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in IDA. CWM LLC increased its stake in IDACORP by 53.2% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 334 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in IDACORP in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new position in IDACORP in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in IDACORP in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in IDACORP by 129.5% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 996 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. 75.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get IDACORP alerts:

NYSE IDA opened at $101.04 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. IDACORP has a 1-year low of $78.91 and a 1-year high of $102.96. The company has a 50 day moving average of $96.69 and a 200-day moving average of $91.77. The company has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.70, a PEG ratio of 7.40 and a beta of 0.43.

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The energy company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.04. IDACORP had a net margin of 18.60% and a return on equity of 9.86%. The company had revenue of $315.69 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that IDACORP will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 5th will be given a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 4th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. IDACORP’s payout ratio is 61.61%.

IDA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut IDACORP from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $94.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Bank of America downgraded shares of IDACORP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.50.

About IDACORP

IDACORP, Inc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydropower generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; three natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in two coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming, Nevada, and Oregon.

Read More: What does a hold rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for IDACORP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDACORP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.