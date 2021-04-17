Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDRA) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDRA) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,990,000 shares, an increase of 130.0% from the March 15th total of 2,170,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,850,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Shares of IDRA traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.03. The company had a trading volume of 49,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,734,133. The company has a market capitalization of $43.52 million, a PE ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 2.40. Idera Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $1.07 and a one year high of $6.14. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.68.

Idera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IDRA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($1.88). Sell-side analysts predict that Idera Pharmaceuticals will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Daniel B. Soland bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.90 per share, for a total transaction of $39,000.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,898 shares of company stock worth $26,026. 3.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Idera Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Idera Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Idera Pharmaceuticals by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,013,149 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,718,000 after purchasing an additional 53,519 shares during the last quarter. Artal Group S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,835,000. Finally, BRYN MAWR TRUST Co boosted its stake in shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co now owns 29,586 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 3,446 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.05% of the company’s stock.

IDRA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $2.00 target price (down from $10.00) on shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $1.00 price objective (down previously from $8.00) on shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Idera Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.56.

About Idera Pharmaceuticals

Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for oncology and rare disease indications in the United States. It offers Tilsotolimod (IMO-2125), a synthetic phosphorothioate oligonucleotide that acts as a direct agonist of TLR9 to stimulate the immune systems and for treating solid tumors, metastatic melanoma, squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck, and colorectal cancer.

