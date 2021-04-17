Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) PT Raised to $217.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) had its target price raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $206.00 to $217.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Vertical Research raised shares of Illinois Tool Works from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. UBS Group raised Illinois Tool Works from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the company from $211.00 to $232.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $180.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Illinois Tool Works from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and raised their price target for the stock from $209.00 to $235.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $208.76.

Shares of ITW opened at $221.25 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $216.82 and a 200-day moving average of $206.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The company has a market capitalization of $70.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.07. Illinois Tool Works has a 1 year low of $148.40 and a 1 year high of $228.77.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.23. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 16.77% and a return on equity of 80.95%. The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.87 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works will post 6.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $1.14 per share. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is 58.84%.

In other news, CEO Ernest Scott Santi sold 1,231 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.37, for a total transaction of $252,810.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 295,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,619,473.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Norman D. Jr. Finch sold 7,232 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.00, for a total value of $1,468,096.00. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Illinois Tool Works by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,578,570 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,545,120,000 after purchasing an additional 214,462 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $711,314,000. Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 2,192,565 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $447,020,000 after acquiring an additional 204,018 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,623,969 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $331,095,000 after purchasing an additional 145,106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,473,259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $300,368,000 after purchasing an additional 174,763 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.44% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

