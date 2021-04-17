imbrex (REX) One Day Volume Tops $272.00

imbrex (CURRENCY:REX) traded up 12.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 16th. During the last seven days, imbrex has traded up 21.8% against the dollar. One imbrex coin can now be purchased for $0.0280 or 0.00000045 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. imbrex has a market capitalization of $242,768.11 and approximately $272.00 worth of imbrex was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get imbrex alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.42 or 0.00066807 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.13 or 0.00022796 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000381 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $450.72 or 0.00727064 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001615 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.96 or 0.00087051 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 36.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001175 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.84 or 0.00033618 BTC.

imbrex Coin Profile

REX is a coin. Its launch date was August 28th, 2017. imbrex’s total supply is 24,015,497 coins and its circulating supply is 8,660,756 coins. imbrex’s official Twitter account is @rexmls and its Facebook page is accessible here. imbrex’s official website is imbrex.io. The Reddit community for imbrex is /r/REXMLS and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Imbrex is a blockchain-based listing platform for the real-estate industry where users control their own data, have faster transaction times and be incentivised for participation. REX aims to connect vendors, buyers and agents over a open network. REX is an Ethereum-based token that will be used within the platform to pay vendors and agent. REX can also be exchanged within the platform for features like professional profile creation and profile promotion. “

Buying and Selling imbrex

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as imbrex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade imbrex should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy imbrex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for imbrex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for imbrex and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.