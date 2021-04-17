Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) Shares Purchased by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 132,885 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,892 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Impinj were worth $5,564,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PI. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Impinj by 243.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 2,464 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in Impinj during the 4th quarter worth approximately $208,000. XR Securities LLC bought a new position in Impinj during the 4th quarter worth approximately $239,000. Aries Wealth Management bought a new position in Impinj during the 4th quarter worth approximately $242,000. Finally, Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new position in Impinj during the 4th quarter worth approximately $294,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Impinj alerts:

Shares of Impinj stock opened at $56.62 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $57.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 8.38 and a quick ratio of 6.44. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.19 and a beta of 2.56. Impinj, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.64 and a 1-year high of $79.05.

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.07. Impinj had a negative return on equity of 26.61% and a negative net margin of 30.63%. The firm had revenue of $36.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Impinj, Inc. will post -1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Impinj from $55.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Impinj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Impinj from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Roth Capital raised their price target on Impinj from $31.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Impinj from $61.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Impinj presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.38.

In other news, Director Oppen Peter H. Van sold 25,000 shares of Impinj stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.60, for a total transaction of $1,765,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,079,360.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 1,543 shares of Impinj stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.73, for a total value of $90,620.39. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 288,581 shares in the company, valued at $16,948,362.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 26,984 shares of company stock worth $1,880,405. 25.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Impinj

Impinj, Inc operates a cloud connectivity platform. Its platform, which comprises multiple product families, wirelessly connects individual items and delivers data about the connected items to business and consumer applications. The company's platform comprises endpoint ICs, a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attaches to a host item and includes a number to identify the item.

Further Reading: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI).

Receive News & Ratings for Impinj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Impinj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.