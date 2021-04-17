Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $3.75 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is an innovative cancer drug discovery and development company that is seeking to leverage its strength in small molecule drug technologies to discover, develop, and deliver to patients best-in-class medicines for the treatment of cancer and related conditions. “

Get Infinity Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on INFI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Infinity Pharmaceuticals from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Truist Securities assumed coverage on Infinity Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. They issued a buy rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Infinity Pharmaceuticals from $2.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Infinity Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. They issued a buy rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Infinity Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. They issued an overweight rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $8.34.

Shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $2.98 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $264.15 million, a P/E ratio of -4.20 and a beta of 2.40. Infinity Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.78 and a twelve month high of $5.98.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16). Infinity Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 1,358.77% and a negative net margin of 2,592.65%. As a group, analysts predict that Infinity Pharmaceuticals will post -0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il sold 5,848,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.14, for a total value of $24,212,872.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 13.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 24.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,215,974 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,698,000 after purchasing an additional 429,041 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 268.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 35,251 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 25,695 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 976,446 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,071,000 after purchasing an additional 5,748 shares during the last quarter. Callan Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 165,024.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 41,281 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 41,256 shares during the last quarter. 46.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Infinity Pharmaceuticals

Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel medicines for people with cancer. It offers IPI-549, an orally administered, clinical-stage, immuno-oncology product candidate that selectively inhibits the enzyme phosphoinositide-3-kinase-gamma Its product candidate is IPI-549, an orally administered clinical-stage immuno-oncology product candidate that inhibits the enzyme phosphoinositide-3-kinase-gamma (PI3K-gamma), which is in Phase 1/1b clinical study.

Featured Article: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Infinity Pharmaceuticals (INFI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Infinity Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infinity Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.