Injective Protocol Reaches Market Cap of $213.88 Million (INJ)

Injective Protocol (CURRENCY:INJ) traded down 5.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 16th. Injective Protocol has a total market capitalization of $213.88 million and $44.40 million worth of Injective Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Injective Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $13.32 or 0.00021599 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Injective Protocol has traded down 9.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.77 or 0.00066105 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.91 or 0.00022560 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $444.19 or 0.00720196 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001623 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.48 or 0.00086710 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 46.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001290 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.64 or 0.00033465 BTC.

Injective Protocol Coin Profile

INJ is a coin. Its launch date was October 17th, 2020. Injective Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,055,554 coins. The official website for Injective Protocol is injectiveprotocol.com. Injective Protocol’s official Twitter account is @InjectiveLabs. The Reddit community for Injective Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/injective and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Injective Protocol project aims to make currency exchanges completely decentralized, public operated networks. What this means is the exchange is solely operated by people who hold INJ tokens. There is no centralized governing body that enforces control over the development of the project. The Injective Protocol project officially launched via a public offering in 2020, and it was backed by names in the industry like Binance, Pantera and Hashed. The Injective Chain is the blockchain foundation of the project. It hosts a completely decentralized order book and employs elements from the Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM). The platform also incorporates a bi-directional token bridge, linking it to the Ethereum ecosystem. “

Injective Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Injective Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Injective Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Injective Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

