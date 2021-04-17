Insider Selling: Crew Energy Inc. (TSE:CR) Director Sells C$21,839.76 in Stock

Crew Energy Inc. (TSE:CR) Director Ryan Shay sold 20,222 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.08, for a total value of C$21,839.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 719,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$777,074.04.

Shares of TSE:CR opened at C$1.03 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$1.10 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.70. Crew Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of C$0.19 and a 12-month high of C$1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of C$155.72 million and a P/E ratio of -0.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.03.

Crew Energy (TSE:CR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported C$0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.02) by C$0.15. The company had revenue of C$42.60 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Crew Energy Inc. will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CR shares. TD Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a C$1.25 price objective on shares of Crew Energy in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Crew Energy from C$1.50 to C$1.60 in a research report on Thursday. National Bank Financial increased their target price on Crew Energy from C$0.90 to C$1.50 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$1.50 target price on shares of Crew Energy in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Crew Energy from C$0.90 to C$1.40 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Crew Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$1.38.

About Crew Energy

Crew Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, condensate, and natural gas liquids (NGL) in Canada. The company primarily holds interests in the Septimus/West Septimus, Tower, Groundbirch, Attachie, and Portage assets comprising approximately 438 net sections with condensate, light oil, liquids-rich natural gas, and dry gas reserves located in the Montney area situated to the south and west of Fort St.

